Syndicate Bank Ltd (SBNK.NS)
SBNK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
72.30INR
11:28am BST
72.30INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs4.75 (+7.03%)
Rs4.75 (+7.03%)
Prev Close
Rs67.55
Rs67.55
Open
Rs67.90
Rs67.90
Day's High
Rs72.95
Rs72.95
Day's Low
Rs67.40
Rs67.40
Volume
10,078,885
10,078,885
Avg. Vol
2,465,387
2,465,387
52-wk High
Rs95.00
Rs95.00
52-wk Low
Rs59.20
Rs59.20
Select another date:
Fri, Sep 8 2017
BRIEF-India's Syndicate Bank cuts six month MCLR to 8.25 pct w.e.f. Sept 10
* Says review & revision in marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR), base rate and BPLR with effect from 10.09.2017
BRIEF-Syndicate Bank gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 bln rupees
* Says gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Syndicate Bank sets overnight MCLR at 8.30 pct from June 10
* Sets overnight MCLR at 8.30 percent w.e.f. 10th June, 2017 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sKjxIi) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Syndicate Bank approves to raise equity capital up to 35 bln rupees
* Says approved to raise equity capital up to inr 35 billion via QIP/rights issue/preferential allotment
BRIEF-Syndicate Bank NIM (domestic) was 3.16 pct at Q4 FY 2016-17
* Says NIM (domestic) improved from 2.50% as at Q4 FY 2015-16 to 3.16% as at Q4 FY 2016-17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Syndicate Bank posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.04 billion rupees versus net loss 21.58 billion rupees year ago
Select another date: