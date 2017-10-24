J Sainsbury PLC (SBRY.L)
246.40GBp
23 Oct 2017
-1.30 (-0.52%)
247.70
247.10
247.80
245.70
4,897,812
24,483,803
283.60
224.10
Tue, Oct 17 2017
Sainsbury's cutting 2,000 jobs in UK
Sainsbury's, Britain's second biggest supermarket group behind Tesco, is seeking to cut up to 2,000 jobs, mainly in its payroll and human resources departments, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.
BRIEF-St. Ives says contract with Sainsbury's will not be renewed
* ST IVES - INFORMED BY SAINSBURY'S THAT CONTRACT WITH GROUP'S MARKETING ACTIVATION SEGMENT WILL NOT BE RENEWED
Britain's Co-op in exclusive takeover talks for wholesaler Nisa
LONDON Co-operative Group is in exclusive talks to buy Nisa, entering the fray days after larger rival Sainsbury's suspended its own bid talks for the wholesale group.
