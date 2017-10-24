Edition:
J Sainsbury PLC (SBRY.L)

SBRY.L on London Stock Exchange

246.40GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-1.30 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
247.70
Open
247.10
Day's High
247.80
Day's Low
245.70
Volume
4,897,812
Avg. Vol
24,483,803
52-wk High
283.60
52-wk Low
224.10

Tue, Oct 17 2017

Photo

Sainsbury's cutting 2,000 jobs in UK

Sainsbury's, Britain's second biggest supermarket group behind Tesco, is seeking to cut up to 2,000 jobs, mainly in its payroll and human resources departments, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

BRIEF-St. Ives says contract with Sainsbury's will not be renewed

* ST IVES - INFORMED BY SAINSBURY'S THAT CONTRACT WITH GROUP'S MARKETING ACTIVATION SEGMENT WILL NOT BE RENEWED

Britain's Co-op in exclusive takeover talks for wholesaler Nisa

LONDON Co-operative Group is in exclusive talks to buy Nisa, entering the fray days after larger rival Sainsbury's suspended its own bid talks for the wholesale group.

Britain's Co-op in exclusive takeover talks for wholesaler Nisa

LONDON Britain's Co-operative Group is in exclusive talks to buy Nisa, entering the fray days after larger rival Sainsbury's suspended its own bid talks for the wholesale group.

Britain's Co-op in exclusive takeover talks for wholesaler Nisa

LONDON, Aug 30 Britain's Co-operative Group is in exclusive talks to buy Nisa, entering the fray days after larger rival Sainsbury's suspended its own bid talks for the wholesale group.

Sainsbury's puts Nisa takeover on hold over competition concerns

LONDON Britain's second largest supermarket group Sainsbury's has suspended bid talks with wholesaler Nisa until it has a clear idea of whether the competition regulator will approve takeovers in the fast-growing convenience sector.

Sainsbury's puts Nisa takeover on hold over competition concerns

LONDON Britain's second largest supermarket group Sainsbury's has suspended bid talks with wholesaler Nisa until it has a clear idea of whether the competition regulator will approve takeovers in the fast-growing convenience sector.

