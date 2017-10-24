Scor SE (SCOR.PA)

BRIEF-Scor continues to pursue "Vision in Action" following recent natural catastrophes * SCOR CONTINUES TO PURSUE "VISION IN ACTION" FOLLOWING RECENT NATURAL CATASTROPHES

EU mergers and takeovers (Sept 14) BRUSSELS, Sept 14 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

BRIEF-Scor announces not to invest in companies with more than 30% of total revenues in thermal coal * THE GROUP ANNOUNCES IT CURRENTLY HAS NO DIRECT INVESTMENT IN COMPANIES WITH THERMAL COAL REVENUES OF MORE THAN 30% OF TOTAL REVENUES

EU mergers and takeovers (Aug 23) BRUSSELS, Aug 23 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

BRIEF-Scor H1 ‍net income of EUR 292 million, launches share buyback program​ * H1 ANNUALIZED RETURN ON EQUITY AT 9.1‍​ PERCENT VERSUS 8.9 PERCENT YEAR AGO

BRIEF-Scor launches a share buy-back program for up to EUR 200 million * SCOR LAUNCHES A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM FOR UP TO EUR 200 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)