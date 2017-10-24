Edition:
United Kingdom

K&S AG (SDFGn.DE)

SDFGn.DE on Xetra

20.73EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.09 (-0.41%)
Prev Close
€20.82
Open
€20.75
Day's High
€20.86
Day's Low
€20.67
Volume
516,113
Avg. Vol
1,264,549
52-wk High
€24.95
52-wk Low
€18.03

Mon, Oct 9 2017

UPDATE 2-K+S shares sink as salt firm's shake-up turns sour

* Shares drop, biggest fall in mid-cap MDAX (Adds comments from analyst, CEO, detail and background)

K+S says acquisitions possible as part of new growth plan

FRANKFURT Germany's K+S said acquisitions are conceivable as part of the minerals miner's structural revamp to boost long-term growth.

Minerals firm K+S to keep salt operations - source

FRANKFURT German minerals miner K+S will rule out a separate listing of its salt activities, owner of the Morton Salt brand, when it unveils the results of a strategic review on Monday, a person familiar with the company's thinking said.

K+S first-quarter earnings lower on curbed waste water discharge

FRANKFURT German potash miner K+S's quarterly operating profit dropped a worse than expected 37 percent, hurt by lower fertilizer prices and by environmental restrictions which might still pose a burden this year until it puts a new water treatment plant into operation.

Storage wars: New U.S. potash player K+S faces warehouse squeeze

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.

