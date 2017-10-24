K&S AG (SDFGn.DE)

K+S says acquisitions possible as part of new growth plan FRANKFURT Germany's K+S said acquisitions are conceivable as part of the minerals miner's structural revamp to boost long-term growth.

Minerals firm K+S to keep salt operations - source FRANKFURT German minerals miner K+S will rule out a separate listing of its salt activities, owner of the Morton Salt brand, when it unveils the results of a strategic review on Monday, a person familiar with the company's thinking said.

K+S first-quarter earnings lower on curbed waste water discharge FRANKFURT German potash miner K+S's quarterly operating profit dropped a worse than expected 37 percent, hurt by lower fertilizer prices and by environmental restrictions which might still pose a burden this year until it puts a new water treatment plant into operation.

RPT-Storage wars: New U.S. potash player K+S faces warehouse squeeze WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.