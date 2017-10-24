SDL PLC (SDL.L)
SDL.L on London Stock Exchange
520.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
520.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
520.50
520.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
216,767
216,767
52-wk High
674.50
674.50
52-wk Low
412.00
412.00
Select another date:
Tue, Aug 1 2017
BRIEF-SDL expects to see improved profit performance in second-half.
* Hy revenue from continuing operations up 15.5% to £139.1 million (1h16: £120.4 million), up 4.9% at constant currency
BRIEF-SDL Plc says CFO to take temporary leave of absence
* Dominic Lavelle, chief financial officer, to take temporary leave of absence
Select another date:
- Should You Buy Legal & General Group Plc, Paragon Group of Companies PLC, Treatt plc And SDL plc Following Friday's News?
- Should You Invest In Enquest Plc, SDL plc And Smiths Group plc?
- Does Sepura Plc Offer More Value Than Genus plc & SDL plc After A 24% Rally?
- Why Burberry Group plc, Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC And SDL plc Should Lag The FTSE 100 Today
- Today's Falling Knife: SDL Plc Plunges Over 33%
- 3 Shares Being Beaten By The FTSE Today