SDL PLC (SDL.L)

SDL.L on London Stock Exchange

520.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
520.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
216,767
52-wk High
674.50
52-wk Low
412.00

Tue, Aug 1 2017

BRIEF-SDL expects to see improved profit performance in second-half.

* Hy revenue from continuing operations up 15.5% to £139.1 million (1h16: £120.4 million), up 4.9% at constant currency

BRIEF-SDL Plc says CFO to take temporary leave of absence

* Dominic Lavelle, chief financial officer, to take temporary leave of absence​

