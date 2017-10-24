SES-imagotag (SESL.PA)
SESL.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
29.31EUR
3:29pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.01 (+0.03%)
€0.01 (+0.03%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
BRIEF-BOE Technology Group to aquire of a majority stake in SES-imagotag
* SIGNING OF THE SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT RELATING TO THE ACQUISITION OF A MAJORITY STAKE IN SES-IMAGOTAG BY BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.
BRIEF-BOE Technology signs agreement to buy shares in SES-Imagotag
* Says it signs agreement to buy 6.7 million shares in France's SES-Imagotag SA via block trade
BRIEF-BOE Technology to buy at least 50.01 pct stake in France's SES-Imagotag
* Says it plans to buy at least 50.01 percent stake in France's SES-Imagotag SA at up to 30 euros ($33.53) per share
