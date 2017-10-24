Edition:
United Kingdom

SES-imagotag (SESL.PA)

SESL.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

29.31EUR
3:29pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.01 (+0.03%)
Prev Close
€29.30
Open
€29.30
Day's High
€29.42
Day's Low
€29.25
Volume
3,800
Avg. Vol
7,790
52-wk High
€35.03
52-wk Low
€20.70

Wed, Jul 19 2017

BRIEF-BOE Technology Group to aquire of a majority stake in SES-imagotag

* SIGNING OF THE SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT RELATING TO THE ACQUISITION OF A MAJORITY STAKE IN SES-IMAGOTAG BY BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.

BRIEF-BOE Technology signs agreement to buy shares in SES-Imagotag

* Says it signs agreement to buy 6.7 million shares in France's SES-Imagotag SA via block trade

BRIEF-BOE Technology to buy at least 50.01 pct stake in France's SES-Imagotag

* Says it plans to buy at least 50.01 percent stake in France's SES-Imagotag SA at up to 30 euros ($33.53) per share

