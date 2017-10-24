Edition:
United Kingdom

Stagecoach Group PLC (SGC.L)

SGC.L on London Stock Exchange

160.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
160.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,089,695
52-wk High
227.29
52-wk Low
150.80

Wed, Jun 28 2017

Stagecoach shares hit seven-year low after East Coast rail charge

LONDON Rail and bus operator Stagecoach Group reported a 15.3 percent drop in full-year pretax profit and took a 84 million pound charge against its unprofitable East Coast rail franchise on Wednesday, sending its shares to a seven-year low.



UPDATE 2-UK's Stagecoach shares hit 7-year low after East Coast rail charge

* Short-term outlook for rail, buses seen challenging (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)

UK's Stagecoach reports 15.3 pct fall in FY pretax profit

June 28 British transport company Stagecoach Group Plc on Wednesday reported a 15.3 percent drop in its full-year pretax profit as economic conditions hurt its domestic bus business.

