Sage Group PLC (SGE.L)
SGE.L on London Stock Exchange
734.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
734.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
734.00
734.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,774,687
2,774,687
52-wk High
807.49
807.49
52-wk Low
594.99
594.99
Thu, Aug 3 2017
BRIEF-Sage Group completes acquisition of Intacct Corp
* CONFIRMS ACQUISITION OF INTACCT CORPORATION HAS NOW BEEN COMPLETED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRIEF-Sage Group completes disposal of North American payments business
* COMPLETES DISPOSAL OF NORTH AMERICAN PAYMENTS BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRIEF-Sage Group confirms full year organic revenue growth of at least 6%
* RECONFIRMS CURRENT GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR OF AT LEAST 6 PCT ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH
BRIEF-Sage Group agrees to acquire Intacct Corporation
* SAYS TOTAL CONSIDERATION IS $850M (£654M ) TO BE PAID IN CASH AND ROLLED OVER SAGE OPTIONS
BRIEF-Sage Group sells U.S. payments unit for $260 mln
* Announces sale of its North American payments business to GTCR LLC
BRIEF-Sage Group first-half earnings per share rise 2 pct
* H1 17 organic 1 revenue growth of 6.4% (excluding north american payments) with stronger organic revenue growth in q2 of 7.0% (h1 16: 6.6%
