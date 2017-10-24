SuperGroup PLC (SGP.L)
1,835.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
3.00 (+0.16%)
1,832.00
1,839.00
1,851.00
1,834.00
346,515
237,018
1,859.00
1,309.00
Tue, Sep 12 2017
SuperGroup founders launch wealth sharing staff incentive plan
LONDON The founders of British fashion retailer SuperGroup , owner of the Superdry brand, have launched an incentive plan that would see them share their wealth with the firm's 4,500 employees - if its share price rises significantly.
SuperGroup gets sales boost from weaker pound
LONDON SuperGroup, the British company behind the Superdry fashion brand, reported a 27 percent rise in annual revenue and said it would meet profit forecasts, helped by its overseas expansion and a weaker pound.
BRIEF-SuperGroup sees full year profit in line with market expectations
* Within retail, strong positive sales momentum has been maintained throughout Q4, delivering lfl sales of 9.4%
