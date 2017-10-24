Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (SGREN.MC)

Exclusive: Iberdrola demanded change at Siemens Gamesa as problems mounted MADRID Spanish utility Iberdrola used its influence to change the management of Siemens Gamesa on Friday after the wind-power joint venture suffered two profit warnings in less than three months.

Siemens Gamesa announces board reshuffle as problems mount FRANKFURT Siemens Gamesa announced on Friday a major reshuffle of its board, following a Reuters report about investor concerns about the way Siemens is managing the Spanish-based wind power joint venture.

BRIEF-Siemens Gamesa ‍to repower two wind farms in Texas * ‍TO REPOWER TWO WIND FARMS IN TEXAS, TO INCREASE TURBINE ANNUAL ENERGY PRODUCTION BY UP TO 25 PERCENT Source text: http://bit.ly/2eGaZA7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Siemens Gamesa installs Asia's tallest wind turbines FRANKFURT Wind power group Siemens Gamesa has installed Asia's tallest wind turbines, with a total height of 210 meters (230 yards), in Thailand, it said on Tuesday.