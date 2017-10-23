Shaftesbury PLC (SHB.L)
SHB.L on London Stock Exchange
980.00GBp
5:10pm BST
980.00GBp
5:10pm BST
Change (% chg)
-14.00 (-1.41%)
-14.00 (-1.41%)
Prev Close
994.00
994.00
Open
995.00
995.00
Day's High
995.00
995.00
Day's Low
977.50
977.50
Volume
347,876
347,876
Avg. Vol
491,031
491,031
52-wk High
1,036.00
1,036.00
52-wk Low
861.00
861.00
Select another date:
Mon, Sep 25 2017
BRIEF-Shaftesbury cancels remaining 125 mln pounds of legacy interest rate swaps
* CANCELED ITS REMAINING £125 MLN OF LEGACY INTEREST RATE SWAPS AT A COST OF £57.9 MILLION, EQUIVALENT TO A REDUCTION IN EPRA NAV OF 21 PENCE PER SHARE
Shaftesbury planning sterling benchmark after roadshow
LONDON, Aug 23 (IFR) - Shaftesbury PLC has mandated IDCM and Lloyds Bank to arrange a series of investor meetings in London and Edinburgh commencing Thursday August 24.
BRIEF-Shaftesbury says to acquire long-leasehold interest in 90-104 Berwick Street
* SAYS TO ACQUIRE A LONG-LEASEHOLD INTEREST IN 90-104 BERWICK STREET, SOHO, LONDON W1 AT A PRICE OF 38.5 MLN STG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRIEF-Shaftesbury half-year EPRA EPS 8.2p
* HY net property income 43.8 million stg versus 42.1 million stg
Select another date:
- Are Tritax Big Box REIT plc, Great Portland Estates plc and Shaftesbury plc about to fall by 50%+?
- Should You Buy J Sainsbury plc, Shaftesbury plc & Premier Farnell plc On Friday?
- Build A Strong Portfolio With 5 Top Quality REITs: Londonmetric Property PLC, Great Portland Estates PLC, Shaftesbury plc, Primary Health Properties PLC & British Land Company PLC
- London Property Boom Boosts Shaftesbury Plc
- 3 Shares Set To Beat The FTSE 100 Today
- Land Securities Ups Its Dividend