Shaftesbury PLC (SHB.L)

SHB.L on London Stock Exchange

980.00GBp
5:10pm BST
Change (% chg)

-14.00 (-1.41%)
Prev Close
994.00
Open
995.00
Day's High
995.00
Day's Low
977.50
Volume
347,876
Avg. Vol
491,031
52-wk High
1,036.00
52-wk Low
861.00

BRIEF-Shaftesbury ‍cancels remaining 125 mln pounds of legacy interest rate swaps ​

* ‍CANCELED ITS REMAINING £125 MLN OF LEGACY INTEREST RATE SWAPS AT A COST OF £57.9 MILLION, EQUIVALENT TO A REDUCTION IN EPRA NAV OF 21 PENCE PER SHARE​

Shaftesbury planning sterling benchmark after roadshow

LONDON, Aug 23 (IFR) - Shaftesbury PLC has mandated IDCM and Lloyds Bank to arrange a series of investor meetings in London and Edinburgh commencing Thursday August 24.

BRIEF-Shaftesbury says ‍to acquire long-leasehold interest in 90-104 Berwick Street​

* SAYS ‍TO ACQUIRE A LONG-LEASEHOLD INTEREST IN 90-104 BERWICK STREET, SOHO, LONDON W1 AT A PRICE OF 38.5 MLN STG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

BRIEF-Shaftesbury half-year EPRA EPS 8.2p

* HY net property income 43.8 million stg versus 42.1 million stg

