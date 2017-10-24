Shriram City Union Finance Ltd (SHCU.NS)
SHCU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,115.80INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-17.80 (-0.83%)
Prev Close
Rs2,133.60
Open
Rs2,125.00
Day's High
Rs2,150.00
Day's Low
Rs2,100.00
Volume
5,543
Avg. Vol
32,151
52-wk High
Rs2,616.40
52-wk Low
Rs1,644.65
Tue, Aug 1 2017
BRIEF-India's Shriram City Union Finance June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter profit 1.94 billion rupees versus profit 1.82 billion rupees year ago
BRIEF-Shriram City Union Finance intends to issue NCDs worth 3.55 bln rupees
* Intends to issue NCDs worth 3.55 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Shriram City Union Finance approves seeking members' nod for re-appointment of Duruvasan Ramachandra as MD, CEO
* Says approved seeking members' nod for reappointment of Duruvasan Ramachandra as MD, CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
