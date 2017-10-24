Shilpa Medicare Ltd (SHME.NS)
SHME.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
649.70INR
10:59am BST
649.70INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-9.80 (-1.49%)
Rs-9.80 (-1.49%)
Prev Close
Rs659.50
Rs659.50
Open
Rs657.85
Rs657.85
Day's High
Rs662.40
Rs662.40
Day's Low
Rs648.10
Rs648.10
Volume
16,656
16,656
Avg. Vol
35,550
35,550
52-wk High
Rs786.90
Rs786.90
52-wk Low
Rs525.00
Rs525.00
Select another date:
Thu, Aug 10 2017
BRIEF-India's Shilpa Medicare June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter profit 278.8 million rupees versus profit of 240.9 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India cenbank says FIIs/FPIs can now invest 30-40 pct in Shilpa Medicare
* FIIs/FPIs can now invest 30 to 40 per cent under PIS in Shilpa Medicare Limited Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uyzCV4) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Shilpa Medicare March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 419.6 million rupees versus 339.9 million rupees year ago
Select another date: