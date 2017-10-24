Shopper's Stop Ltd (SHOP.NS)
SHOP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
540.65INR
11:16am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.10 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
Rs545.75
Open
Rs542.05
Day's High
Rs551.25
Day's Low
Rs534.00
Volume
104,835
Avg. Vol
216,707
52-wk High
Rs569.90
52-wk Low
Rs268.00
Amazon affiliate to buy $27.6 million stake in Indian retailer Shoppers Stop
MUMBAI An affiliate of Amazon.com Inc has agreed to buy a 1.79 billion-rupee ($27.6 million) stake in Indian retailer Shoppers Stop Ltd, the Indian company said in a filing.
