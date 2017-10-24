Edition:
Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO)

SHOP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

130.15CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$1.12 (+0.87%)
Prev Close
$129.03
Open
$130.50
Day's High
$131.69
Day's Low
$128.20
Volume
490,391
Avg. Vol
511,481
52-wk High
$151.88
52-wk Low
$50.84

Tue, Aug 1 2017

Shopify signs up more big brands, shares rise to record

Canada's Shopify Inc , reported better-than-expected quarterly results on Tuesday as it signed up more big brands on to its e-commerce platform, sending the company's shares soaring as much as 15 percent to a record high.

CANADA STOCKS-TSX down as energy losses offset surges in Shopify, airlines

TORONTO, Aug 1 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as falling energy stocks helped outweigh gains for companies reporting strong earnings, including airline Air Canada and e-commerce company Shopify Inc.

UPDATE 1-Shopify posts smaller-than-expected 2nd-qtr loss

Aug 1 Canada's Shopify Inc, reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Tuesday, as the company signed up more merchants to its e-commerce platform.

BRIEF-Shopify Inc Q2 net loss attributable to shareholders $0.15/shr

* Shopify Inc - second-quarter gross profit grows 83% year on year

Shopify's 2nd-qtr loss widens

Aug 1 Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc , on Tuesday reported a bigger quarterly loss compared to a year earlier as it spent more on acquiring new merchants.

