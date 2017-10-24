Shoprite Holdings Ltd (SHPJ.J)

South Africa's Shoprite fined for "reckless lending" - regulator JOHANNESBURG, Sept 6 South African retailer Shoprite has been fined 1 million rand ($77,500) for failing to assess properly whether consumers could afford its loans, the National Consumer Tribunal said on Wednesday.

South Africa's Shoprite buys back Basson's shares in $136 mln send-off JOHANNESBURG, Sept 5 South African retailer Shoprite's shareholders approved a buyback of former chief executive Whitey Basson's shares for 1.75 billion rand ($136 million), the company said on Tuesday.

UPDATE 1-South Africa's Shoprite lifts full-year profit, meets forecasts JOHANNESBURG, Aug 22 South Africa-based Shoprite matched estimates with a 12 percent rise in annual profit on Tuesday, as consumers battling recession and job losses turned to its non-frills outlets.

BRIEF-Shoprite FY diluted HEPS rose 11.9 pct * FY DILUTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE ROSE 11.9% - FROM 900.3 CENTS TO 1,007.4 CENTS

Shoprite shares fall after Steinhoff says could buy controlling stake JOHANNESBURG, Aug 7 Shares in South Africa's Shoprite fell more than 5 percent on Monday as investors digested news that Steinhoff through its African spinoff could acquire a controlling stake in the supermarket operator in a share deal worth 35.5 billion rand ($2.6 billion).

After merger collapse, Steinhoff goes for controlling stake in Shoprite JOHANNESBURG South African retail group Steinhoff said it plans to acquire a controlling stake in supermarket operator Shoprite through its African spinoff in a share deal worth 35.5 billion rand (2 billion pounds).

