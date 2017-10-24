Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE)

Siemens may cut jobs in power turbine business overhaul: source FRANKFURT Siemens may cut thousands of jobs as part of plans to overhaul its power turbine business, where growth in renewable energy is dampening demand for new coal and gas power stations, a person familiar with the matter said.

UPDATE 3-Siemens may cut jobs in power turbine business overhaul- source * To close or sell up to 11 out of 23 sites - Manager Magazin

Siemens plans cuts at Process Industries business - Bloomberg FRANKFURT Siemens is planning restructuring at its Process Industries business as well as at Power & Gas, news agency Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing sources.

EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 10) BRUSSELS, Oct 10 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

Putin to meet Siemens, other German executives on October 12: agencies MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet a representative of Siemens along with businessmen from other German firms on Thursday, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Monday, Russian news agencies reported.

Putin to meet Siemens, other German executives on Oct. 12 - agencies MOSCOW, Oct 9 Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet a representative of Siemens along with businessmen from other German firms on Thursday, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Monday, Russian news agencies reported.

Germany's Siemens ends Osram chapter with $1.4 billion stake sale BERLIN German engineering firm Siemens has sold its remaining 17 percent stake in Osram Licht for 1.2 billion euros (1.06 billion pounds) to institutional investors, severing links with the lighting group.

