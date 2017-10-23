Sprott Inc (SII.TO)
2.11CAD
7:51pm BST
$-0.01 (-0.47%)
$2.12
$2.09
$2.14
$2.09
128,322
179,273
$2.69
$1.92
Tue, Oct 17 2017
BRIEF-Sprott announces resignation of director
* Says at request of board of directors and Sprott management, Marc Faber has resigned as a director of company effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Central Fund agrees to instituting plan of arrangement with Sprott Inc
* Central Fund of Canada - SII agreed to pay to Central Fund, CGAL expense reimbursement fee of C$2.5 million if deal terminated under certain circumstances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Sprott enters agreement to acquire management of Central Fund of Canada
* Sprott enters agreement to acquire management of Central Fund of Canada
BRIEF-CannaRoyalty announces closing of $12 million debt financing with Sprott
* CannaRoyalty announces closing of $12 million debt financing with Sprott Source text: (http://reut.rs/2w4T8XI) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-CannaRoyalty announces closing of $12 million debt financing with Sprott
* CannaRoyalty announces closing of $12 million debt financing with Sprott Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Sprott Q2 loss per share C$0.01
* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
BRIEF-Sprott reports a 5.6 pct passive stake in Almaden Minerals as of June 30
* Sprott Inc reports a 5.6 percent passive stake in Almaden Minerals Ltd as of June 30 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tyFCdS) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Sprott announces completion of secondary offering
* Sprott announces completion of secondary offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: