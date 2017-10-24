Edition:
United Kingdom

Savaria Corp (SIS.TO)

SIS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

15.31CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.16 (-1.03%)
Prev Close
$15.47
Open
$15.60
Day's High
$15.60
Day's Low
$15.26
Volume
59,085
Avg. Vol
94,022
52-wk High
$17.55
52-wk Low
$9.85

Wed, Sep 20 2017

BRIEF-Savaria appoints new director

* Caroline Bérubé's ‍appointment expands board to eight directors, five of whom are independent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Savaria Corp agrees to acquire the assets of Visilift, LLC

* Savaria Corp - expects acquired business to generate US$3.0 million in sales in 2018 and US$10 million in sales in 2019​

BRIEF-Savaria completes its tender offer to purchase Span-America Medical Systems

BRIEF-Savaria announces increase to bought deal financing

* Savaria corp says to increase size of its previously announced $27.8 million "bought deal" offering on a private placement basis

BRIEF-Span-America Medical Systems agrees to be acquired by Savaria Corporation

BRIEF-Savaria Corporation to acquire Span-America Medical Systems Inc.

