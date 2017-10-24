St. James's Place PLC (SJP.L)

St. James's Place says Q3 funds boosted by pension demand LONDON, Oct 24 British wealth manager St. James's Place on Tuesday posted a 3.2 percent rise in funds under management in the three months to the end of September, boosted by inflows into pension products.

Worried wealthy drive St. James's Place funds to record high LONDON Demand for advice from wealthy clients worried about low interest rates and pension changes drove the funds managed by Britain's St James's Place to a record high in the first half.

UPDATE 1-Worried wealthy drive St. James's Place funds to record high LONDON, July 27 Demand for advice from wealthy clients worried about low interest rates and pension changes drove the funds managed by Britain's St James's Place to a record high in the first half.

St. James's Place H1 assets up 26.5 pct, boosted by net inflows LONDON, July 27 British wealth manager St James's Place on Thursday posted an 26.5 percent rise in total managed funds in the first half of the year, driven by net inflows of money from clients.

St. James's Place says first quarter net inflows 2 billion pounds LONDON St. James's Place took in 2 billion pounds in net new money in the first quarter, the British wealth manager said on Tuesday, boosted by demand for pension and savings products.

UPDATE 2-St. James's Place says Q1 net inflows 2 bln stg * Investment returns help underpin asset rise (Adds analyst quotes, share price reaction)