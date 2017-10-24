Sky PLC (SKYB.L)
Thu, Oct 19 2017
Pay-TV group Sky launches advertising review
LONDON European pay-TV group Sky has launched a review of how it places and plans advertising, its first review in 13 years that could shake up which agencies it employs.
LONDON, Oct 19 European pay-TV group Sky has launched a review of how it places and plans advertising, its first review in 13 years that could shake up which agencies it employs.
Breakingviews - Sky investors choose between profit and principles
LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sky shareholders face a choice between principles and profit. Some investors are planning to oppose Chairman James Murdoch’s re-election because he is also chief executive of 39 percent owner Twenty-First Century Fox. But kicking up a stink might further jeopardise Fox’s offer for the European pay-TV group.
James Murdoch wins backing of Sky shareholders to stay as chairman
LONDON A majority of independent votes cast at the annual shareholders' meeting of Sky on Thursday supported the re-election of James Murdoch as chairman, a spokesman for the European pay TV group said.
