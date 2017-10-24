Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA.L)
435.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
0.50 (+0.11%)
434.80
434.30
435.60
431.00
3,604,023
7,268,621
448.60
322.76
Wed, Oct 4 2017
BRIEF-Standard Life Aberdeen portfolio raises stake in Mitie to 8.08 pct - filing
* STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC AFFILIATED INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PORTFOLIO RAISES STAKE IN MITIE TO 8.08 PERCENT FROM 6.24 PERCENT STAKE EARLIER - FILING Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Standard Life Aberdeen plans subordinated debt issue
* Standard life aberdeen plc proposes subordinated debt offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Aberdeen Leaders updates on Aberdeen Asset Management merger with Standard Life
* Aberdeen asset management plc has entered into a scheme of arrangement to merge with standard life plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Standard Life Aberdeen shares up 1.2 percent after completing merger
LONDON Standard Life Aberdeen shares rose 1.2 percent at open on Monday, its first day of trading as a combined company after the competition of a merger between Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management.
