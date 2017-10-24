DS Smith PLC (SMDS.L)

BRIEF-DS Smith gets shareholder approval for $920 mln Interstate Resources buy * RESOLUTION FOR INDEVCO DEAL PASSED BY SHAREHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

DS Smith to buy 80 percent of U.S. packaging firm Interstate Resources for $920 million DS Smith Plc , a British maker of corrugated cardboard, recycled paper and plastic packaging, said it had agreed to buy 80 percent of Interstate Resources, a U.S. corrugated packaging business, from Merpas Co for $920 million (£709 million).

BRIEF-DS Smith announces intention to raise about 285 mln stg * Announces its intention to raise approximately £285 through an underwritten placing of new ordinary shares of 10 pence each