DS Smith PLC (SMDS.L)

SMDS.L on London Stock Exchange

495.40GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
495.40
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,358,247
52-wk High
517.00
52-wk Low
376.90

Wed, Oct 18 2017

DS Smith to buy Romanian packaging and paper business in $245 million deal

Britain's DS Smith Plc said on Wednesday it would acquire a Romania-based paper and packaging business for an enterprise value of about 208 million euros ($244.6 million) to expand its Eastern European presence.

BRIEF-DS Smith gets shareholder approval for $920 mln Interstate Resources buy

DS Smith enters U.S. with $920 million buy, reports higher FY profit

DS Smith Plc , a maker of corrugated cardboard, recycled paper and plastic packaging, said it would buy 80 percent of Interstate Resources, a corrugated packaging business, for $920 million, giving it an entry into the American market.

