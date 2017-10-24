DS Smith PLC (SMDS.L)
495.40GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
495.40
--
--
--
--
3,358,247
517.00
376.90
Wed, Oct 18 2017
DS Smith to buy Romanian packaging and paper business in $245 million deal
Britain's DS Smith Plc said on Wednesday it would acquire a Romania-based paper and packaging business for an enterprise value of about 208 million euros ($244.6 million) to expand its Eastern European presence.
BRIEF-DS Smith gets shareholder approval for $920 mln Interstate Resources buy
* RESOLUTION FOR INDEVCO DEAL PASSED BY SHAREHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DS Smith enters U.S. with $920 million buy, reports higher FY profit
DS Smith Plc , a maker of corrugated cardboard, recycled paper and plastic packaging, said it would buy 80 percent of Interstate Resources, a corrugated packaging business, for $920 million, giving it an entry into the American market.
UPDATE 1-DS Smith enters U.S. with $920 mln buy, reports higher FY profit
June 29 DS Smith Plc, a maker of corrugated cardboard, recycled paper and plastic packaging, said it would buy 80 percent of Interstate Resources, a corrugated packaging business, for $920 million, giving it an entry into the American market.
DS Smith to buy 80 percent of U.S. packaging firm Interstate Resources for $920 million
DS Smith Plc , a British maker of corrugated cardboard, recycled paper and plastic packaging, said it had agreed to buy 80 percent of Interstate Resources, a U.S. corrugated packaging business, from Merpas Co for $920 million (£709 million).
BRIEF-DS Smith announces intention to raise about 285 mln stg
* Announces its intention to raise approximately £285 through an underwritten placing of new ordinary shares of 10 pence each
DS Smith to buy 80 pct of U.S. packaging firm Interstate Resources for $920 mln
June 29 DS Smith Plc, a British maker of corrugated cardboard, recycled paper and plastic packaging, said it had agreed to buy 80 percent of Interstate Resources, a U.S. corrugated packaging business, from Merpas Co for $920 million.
- These FTSE 250 stocks are stunning long-term growth bets!
- Should you buy Premier Oil plc, DS Smith plc and James Latham plc following recent news?
- These 5 FTSE 250 stars are trading far too cheaply!
- Are DS Smith plc, Cambian Group plc and London Stock Exchange Group plc 3 stocks to avoid following today's updates?
- 5 FTSE 250 Fireworks! Bellway plc, Cineworld Group plc, Paypoint plc, DS Smith plc & Supergroup PLC
- Why Barclays PLC, AstraZeneca plc & DS Smith plc Are Trading Far Too Cheaply!