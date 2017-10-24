Smiths Group PLC (SMIN.L)

Smiths Group agrees 207 mln stg pension scheme insurance deal Oct 20 Engineering company Smiths Group said on Friday it had agreed a deal to insure 207 million pounds ($271.38 million) of its pension scheme with Canada Life.

BRIEF-Smiths Group says extends pension de-risking * ‍TRUSTEE OF SMITHS INDUSTRIES PENSION SCHEME HAS ENTERED INTO A BULK ANNUITY BUY-IN AGREEMENT WITH CANADA LIFE​

UPDATE 2-Smiths Group's core revenue slips, shares drop Sept 22 British conglomerate Smiths Group reported a fall in underlying full-year revenue due to weakness in its energy equipment and service business as well as its medical device unit.

British engineer Smiths profit rises on strength in security scanners unit Sept 22 Engineering conglomerate Smiths Group Plc posted a 17 percent rise in full-year pre-tax profit on Friday, helped by growth in its security scanners business.

BRIEF-Smiths Group says to sell explosive trace detection business for $75.5 mln * Has entered into a binding agreement with Osi Systems, Inc to sell explosive trace detection business formerly owned by Morpho Detection

Smiths Group CFO to step down British engineering company Smiths Group said on Friday that Chief Financial Officer Chris O'Shea will step down.