Smiths Group PLC (SMIN.L)
1,573.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
1,573.00
--
--
--
--
1,249,299
1,685.00
1,358.00
Fri, Oct 20 2017
Smiths Group agrees 207 million pound pension scheme insurance deal
Engineering company Smiths Group said on Friday it had agreed a deal to insure 207 million pounds of its pension scheme with Canada Life.
Smiths Group agrees 207 mln stg pension scheme insurance deal
Oct 20 Engineering company Smiths Group said on Friday it had agreed a deal to insure 207 million pounds ($271.38 million) of its pension scheme with Canada Life.
BRIEF-Smiths Group says extends pension de-risking
* TRUSTEE OF SMITHS INDUSTRIES PENSION SCHEME HAS ENTERED INTO A BULK ANNUITY BUY-IN AGREEMENT WITH CANADA LIFE
Smiths Group's core revenue slips, shares drop
British conglomerate Smiths Group reported a fall in underlying full-year revenue due to weakness in its energy equipment and service business as well as its medical device unit.
UPDATE 2-Smiths Group's core revenue slips, shares drop
Sept 22 British conglomerate Smiths Group reported a fall in underlying full-year revenue due to weakness in its energy equipment and service business as well as its medical device unit.
British engineer Smiths profit rises on strength in security scanners unit
Sept 22 Engineering conglomerate Smiths Group Plc posted a 17 percent rise in full-year pre-tax profit on Friday, helped by growth in its security scanners business.
BRIEF-OSI Systems to acquire Explosive Trace Detection unit from Smiths Group
* OSI Systems enters into definitive agreement to acquire Explosive Trace Detection (etd) business from Smiths Group Plc
BRIEF-Smiths Group says to sell explosive trace detection business for $75.5 mln
* Has entered into a binding agreement with Osi Systems, Inc to sell explosive trace detection business formerly owned by Morpho Detection
Smiths Group CFO to step down
British engineering company Smiths Group said on Friday that Chief Financial Officer Chris O'Shea will step down.
REFILE-Smiths Group CFO to step down
May 19 British engineering company Smiths Group said on Friday that Chief Financial Officer Chris O'Shea will step down.
- Are Today's Updates From SABMiller plc, Pets At Home Group PLC And Smiths Group plc Game Changers For Investors?
- Should You Snap Up Anglo American plc, Smiths Group plc & Kainos Group PLC Today?
- Should You Follow Director Buying At BAE Systems plc, Amec Foster Wheeler PLC & Smiths Group plc?
- Are AFC Energy plc, Smiths Group plc & Devro plc Set To Soar?
- The 3 Cheapest FTSE 100 Stocks? Aviva plc, 3i Group plc And Smiths Group plc
- Should You Buy These Former Market Darlings At 52-Week Lows: Weir Group PLC, Pearson plc, Smiths Group plc, William Hill plc And Hunting plc