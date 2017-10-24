Edition:
United Kingdom

St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L)

SMP.L on London Stock Exchange

376.60GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
376.60
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
401,566
52-wk High
394.00
52-wk Low
264.70

Tue, Jul 4 2017

After Brexit vote, St. Modwen backs away from retail property

British property developer St. Modwen will not embark on any major retail projects as brick-and-mortar retailers are squeezed by lower consumer spending and the growing threat from online rivals.

BRIEF-St. Modwen says HY EPRA NAV per share up 1.7 pct

* Business continued its resilient performance across first six months of year, despite an uncertain market environment- CEO

