St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L)
SMP.L on London Stock Exchange
376.60GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
376.60
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
401,566
52-wk High
394.00
52-wk Low
264.70
Tue, Jul 4 2017
After Brexit vote, St. Modwen backs away from retail property
British property developer St. Modwen will not embark on any major retail projects as brick-and-mortar retailers are squeezed by lower consumer spending and the growing threat from online rivals.
INTERVIEW-After Brexit vote, St. Modwen backs away from retail property
July 4 British property developer St. Modwen will not embark on any major retail projects as brick-and-mortar retailers are squeezed by lower consumer spending and the growing threat from online rivals.
BRIEF-St. Modwen says HY EPRA NAV per share up 1.7 pct
* Business continued its resilient performance across first six months of year, despite an uncertain market environment- CEO
