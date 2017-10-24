Edition:
United Kingdom

Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.L)

SN.L on London Stock Exchange

1,418.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,418.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,566,376
52-wk High
1,442.00
52-wk Low
1,064.91

Select another date:

Mon, Oct 23 2017

Smith & Nephew to buy Rotation Medical for up to $210 million

LONDON Medical technology group Smith & Nephew , which some investors believe should streamline operations to make itself a more attractive takeover target, said on Monday it was buying a U.S. sports injury business for up to $210 million (£159 million).

Continue Reading

UPDATE 1-Smith & Nephew to buy Rotation Medical for up to $210 mln

LONDON, Oct 23 Medical technology group Smith & Nephew, which some investors believe should streamline operations to make itself a more attractive takeover target, said on Monday it was buying a U.S. sports injury business for up to $210 million.

Smith & Nephew to buy Rotation Medical for up to $210 mln

LONDON, Oct 23 Medical technology group Smith & Nephew, which has been urged by activist investor Elliott Management to shed some operations according to media reports, has agreed to buy a U.S. tissue repair business for up to $210 million.

BRIEF-Smith & Nephew says to buy Rotation Medical Inc​

* ‍ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ROTATION MEDICAL INC​

Elliott Management builds stake in Smith & Nephew - Bloomberg

Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has built a stake in artificial hip and knee maker Smith & Nephew Plc , Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Elliott Management builds stake in Smith & Nephew - Bloomberg

Oct 10 Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has built a stake in artificial hip and knee maker Smith & Nephew Plc , Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

BRIEF-Paul Singer's Elliott is said to build a stake in Smith & Nephew - Bloomberg‍​

* Paul Singer's Elliott is said to build a stake in Smith & Nephew - Bloomberg, citing sources ‍​ Source text: https://bloom.bg/2y8hNye Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Smith & Nephew CEO Olivier Bohuon to retire by end-2018

* ‍notice of chief executive officer's intention to retire by end of 2018​

BRIEF-Smith & Nephew partners with Imperial College to develop surgical techniques in sports medicine

* SMITH & NEPHEW AND IMPERIAL COLLEGE PARTNER TO DEVELOP ENHANCED SURGICAL TECHNIQUES IN SPORTS MEDICINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Smith & Nephew buoyed by double-digit emerging markets growth

LONDON Artificial hip and knee maker Smith & Nephew reported a 3 percent rise in underlying revenue growth in the second quarter, in line with its 3-4 percent forecast for the year, helped by 13 percent growth in emerging markets.

Select another date:

Market Views

» More SN.L Market Views