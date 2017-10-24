Edition:
United Kingdom

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (SNC.TO)

SNC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

57.82CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.29 (+0.50%)
Prev Close
$57.53
Open
$57.74
Day's High
$58.18
Day's Low
$57.67
Volume
207,234
Avg. Vol
384,224
52-wk High
$59.63
52-wk Low
$50.28

BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin signs master service agreement with Chevron for systems completion support

BRIEF-BBGI says signed deal with SNC-Lavalin unit

* Signed deal with SNC-Lavalin unit to invest in investment vehicle which will hold equity interests in 5 PPP projects in Canada

BRIEF-WS Atkins says High Court Of Justice in England and Wales sanctioned SNC Lavalin deal

* High Court Of Justice in England and Wales has today sanctioned scheme of arrangement for SNC Lavalin, WS Atkins deal

WS Atkins's strong profits seen smoothing takeover completion

British engineering and design consultancy WS Atkins reported its fastest growth in annual profit in at least a decade on Thursday, which could help smooth completion of its takeover by Canadian rival SNC-Lavalin Group.

SNC-Lavalin says won't raise offer for WS Atkins

LONDON SNC-Lavalin will not raise its offer for British engineering and construction firm WS Atkins unless it faces a rival bid for the British firm, the Canadian construction and engineering group said on Monday.

Weak oil price creates gas opportunities, says SNC-Lavalin division head

LONDON Canadian engineer SNC-Lavalin sees opportunities from weak oil prices as investment shifts to liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants and other gas projects where the company has built expertise, the firm's oil and gas division head said.

SNC-Lavalin CEO says Elliott's stake not an 'obstacle' to Atkins deal

MONTREAL SNC-Lavalin CEO Neil Bruce said on Thursday Elliott Capital's stake in WS Atkins is not an "obstacle" to buying the British engineering and construction firm, after the U.S. activist investor disclosed a 6.8 percent shareholding last week.

