Sundram Fasteners Ltd (SNFS.NS)

SNFS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

530.70INR
11:19am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs13.15 (+2.54%)
Prev Close
Rs517.55
Open
Rs525.00
Day's High
Rs534.30
Day's Low
Rs521.50
Volume
301,348
Avg. Vol
208,179
52-wk High
Rs534.30
52-wk Low
Rs262.00

Mon, Jul 31 2017

BRIEF-India's Sundram Fasteners June-qtr profit up about 19 pct

* June quarter profit 901.7 million rupees versus profit of 755.5 million rupees last year

BRIEF-Sundram Fasteners gets approval for draft scheme of amalgamation with Sundram Precision Components

* Says approval by board, draft scheme of amalgamation between Sundram Precision Components Limited with co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Sundram Fasteners March-qtr profit rises

* Sundram Fasteners Ltd - Net profit in March quarter last year was 872 million rupees as per IND-AS; net sales was 7.68 billion rupees

