Sundram Fasteners Ltd (SNFS.NS)
SNFS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
530.70INR
11:19am BST
530.70INR
11:19am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs13.15 (+2.54%)
Rs13.15 (+2.54%)
Prev Close
Rs517.55
Rs517.55
Open
Rs525.00
Rs525.00
Day's High
Rs534.30
Rs534.30
Day's Low
Rs521.50
Rs521.50
Volume
301,348
301,348
Avg. Vol
208,179
208,179
52-wk High
Rs534.30
Rs534.30
52-wk Low
Rs262.00
Rs262.00
Select another date:
Mon, Jul 31 2017
BRIEF-India's Sundram Fasteners June-qtr profit up about 19 pct
* June quarter profit 901.7 million rupees versus profit of 755.5 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Sundram Fasteners gets approval for draft scheme of amalgamation with Sundram Precision Components
* Says approval by board, draft scheme of amalgamation between Sundram Precision Components Limited with co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Sundram Fasteners March-qtr profit rises
* Sundram Fasteners Ltd - Net profit in March quarter last year was 872 million rupees as per IND-AS; net sales was 7.68 billion rupees
Select another date: