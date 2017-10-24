Sanne Group PLC (SNNS.L)
772.00GBp
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Thu, Oct 19 2017
MOVES-Sanne Group appoints Stuart Harris as global facilities director
Oct 19 Sanne Group Plc, a UK-based provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration services, on Thursday appointed Stuart Harris as director of global facilities division.
MOVES- Sanne, Tilney, Direct Line, Robeco, Raiffeisen
Sept 8 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MOVES-UK's Sanne Group names Oliver Morris head of EMEA private equity
Sept 8 Sanne Group Plc, a UK-based provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration services, on Friday named Oliver Morris as head of its EMEA private equity.
