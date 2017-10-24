Sobha Ltd (SOBH.NS)
SOBH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
535.50INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs21.35 (+4.15%)
Prev Close
Rs514.15
Open
Rs522.70
Day's High
Rs551.05
Day's Low
Rs522.00
Volume
1,367,502
Avg. Vol
322,026
52-wk High
Rs554.70
52-wk Low
Rs216.05
Fri, Aug 4 2017
BRIEF-India's Sobha Ltd approves proposal to buy back shares for amount not exceeding 620 mln rupees
* Says approved proposal to buy back up to 1.5 million equity shares of company for an aggregate amount not exceeding INR 620 million Source text - http://bit.ly/2wdhY7J Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Sobha June-qtr consol profit up about 40 pct
* June quarter consol profit 477 million rupees versus 341 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Sobha approves share buyback
* Says approved share buyback Source text: http://bit.ly/2v53Ywk Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Sobha Ltd to consider share buyback
* Says board to consider buy-back of equity shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Sobha Ltd March-qtr consol profit more than doubles
* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol net profit was 411.5 million rupees
