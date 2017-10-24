Societe Generale SA (SOGN.PA)

MOVES-SG appoints Woolley as head of UK innovation LONDON, Oct 17 (IFR) - Societe Generale has appointed Anthony Woolley as head of innovation in Britain, responsible for strengthening the French bank's connections with financial technology firms.

BRIEF-Komercni banka takes EUR 100 million subordinated debt from parent * Komercni banka says takes EUR 100 million subordinated debt from parent Societe Generale

Fitch Affirms Societe Generale's IDR at 'A'; Upgrades Senior Preferred to 'A+' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Societe Generale's (SG) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', Short-Term IDR at 'F1' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has upgraded SG's senior unsecured long-term preferred debt to 'A+' from 'A' and SG's Derivative Counterparty Rating (DCR) to 'A+(dcr)' from 'A(dcr)'. It has also assigned SG deposit ratings of 'A+'/'F1'. The u

SocGen appoints French air force general as its chief security officer PARIS, Sept 28 France's Societe Generale has appointed air force general Antoine Creux as its chief security officer, a new job created to shore up the bank's defences against cyber and other risks.

MOVES-Concejo named head of FIG at Societe Generale LONDON, Sept 27 (IFR) - Jose Enrique Concejo has been appointed global head of the financial institution group at Societe Generale. He joined the French bank in 2009 covering Spanish and Portuguese banks.

MOVES-SG hires Sottomayor for Spain and Portugal role LONDON, Sept 20 (IFR) - Societe Generale has hired Francisco Sottomayor as head of global markets for Spain and Portugal, with the aim of expanding the French bank's business in the region.

BRIEF-Societe Generale opens a representative office in Kenya‍​ * OPENS A REPRESENTATIVE OFFICE IN KENYA‍​ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

