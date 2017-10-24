Solvay SA (SOLB.BR)
SOLB.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange
125.40EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Tue, Sep 19 2017
FRANKFURT/BRUSSELS German chemicals group BASF has strengthened its nylon business by agreeing to buy the global polyamide business from Belgian rival Solvay for 1.6 billion euros (1.42 billion pounds).
FRANKFURT/BRUSSELS German chemicals group BASF has strengthened its nylon business by agreeing to buy the global polyamide business from Belgian rival Solvay for 1.6 billion euros ($1.9 billion).
* Business had 2016 sales of 1.32 bln euros (Adds details on logic and financial impact, shares)
