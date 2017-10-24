Sunopta Inc (SOY.TO)
11.69CAD
23 Oct 2017
$-0.16 (-1.35%)
$11.85
$11.96
$11.96
$11.52
11,179
28,898
$13.53
$8.05
Wed, Sep 27 2017
BRIEF-Sunopta says intends to exit its nutrition bar product lines and operations in Carson City, NV
* Says intends to exit its nutrition bar product lines and operations in Carson City, NV
BRIEF-Sunopta,units oenter into amendment to existing credit agreement
* On Sept 19, co, Sunopta Foods, Organic Corp, certain other subsidiaries of company entered into amendment to existing credit agreement - SEC filing
BRIEF-Sunopta's unit issues voluntary recall of certain frozen organic dark sweet pitted cherry products
* Recall of certain frozen organic dark sweet pitted cherry products due to possible contamination by listeria monocytogenes
BRIEF-Sunopta posts Q2 adj. loss $0.01/shr from continuing operations
* Sunopta announces second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
BRIEF-Sunopta Inc announces exit from flexible re-sealable pouch products
* Sunopta Inc announces exit from flexible re-sealable pouch products and sale of its Allentown pouch equipment
BRIEF-Funds managed by Oaktree increase ownership in SunOpta
* Oaktree Capital Group Llc - funds managed by Oaktree increased their beneficial ownership in common shares of SunOpta Inc during Q2 of 2017
BRIEF-Sunopta posts Q1 adj. loss $0.01/shr from continuing operations
* Sunopta announces first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
BRIEF-SunOpta says Oaktree permitted to acquire additional common shares
* Sunopta announces oaktree permitted to acquire additional common shares