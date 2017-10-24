Sports Direct International PLC (SPD.L)
Wed, Sep 20 2017
LPC: Sports Direct launches £700m loan refinancing
LONDON Mike Ashley’s British sporting goods retailer Sports Direct International has launched syndication of a £700m (US$950.67m) plus loan refinancing, a senior loan banker said on Wednesday.
Chairman of Britain's Sports Direct survives investor vote
SHIREBROOK, England The embattled chairman of British retailer Sports Direct survived a vote to oust him by a slim margin on Wednesday, after he said he would resign if a majority of independent shareholders voted against him for a third time.
Sports Direct reiterates earnings guidance ahead of shareholder meeting
LONDON British retailer Sports Direct said on Wednesday it remained optimistic on its trading outlook, reiterating its earnings guidance for the current year.
Sports Direct's embattled chairman faces ejection at annual meeting
LONDON, Sept 6 Sports Direct's embattled chairman Keith Hellawell could be forced to honour a pledge to step down on Wednesday if independent shareholders don't back him at the British retailer's annual meeting.
