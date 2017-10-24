Sports Direct International PLC (SPD.L)

Sports Direct launches £700 million loan refinancing LONDON Mike Ashley’s British sporting goods retailer Sports Direct International has launched syndication of a £700 million plus loan refinancing, a senior loan banker said on Wednesday.

Chairman of Britain's Sports Direct survives investor vote SHIREBROOK, England The embattled chairman of British retailer Sports Direct survived a vote to oust him by a slim margin on Wednesday, after he said he would resign if a majority of independent shareholders voted against him for a third time.

Sports Direct AGM ends, result of chairman vote to come later SHIREBROOK, England Sept 6 The annual shareholders' meeting of Sports Direct has concluded with the firm saying the results of investor votes will be announced through the Regulatory News Service (RNS) later on Wednesday.

Sports Direct reiterates earnings guidance ahead of shareholder meeting LONDON British retailer Sports Direct said on Wednesday it remained optimistic on its trading outlook, reiterating its earnings guidance for the current year.

