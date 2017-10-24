Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI.L)
Mon, Oct 23 2017
Spire rejects 1.2 billion pound Mediclinic offer, shares soar
Britain's Spire Healthcare has rejected a full takeover offer from South African private hospitals operator Mediclinic International , which already owns nearly 30 percent of its stock, sending its shares up 12 percent.
Mediclinic approaches Spire about takeover - source
LONDON South African private hospitals operator Mediclinic International has approached Spire Healthcare about a deal to take full control of Britain's second-largest healthcare company, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Spire Healthcare appoints Justin Ash as CEO
Britain's second-largest healthcare firm Spire Healthcare Group Plc on Wednesday appointed former Oasis Healthcare CEO Justin Ash as its chief executive officer.
Spire Healthcare profit slumps, outlook muted; shares plunge
Spire Healthcare Group Plc , Britain's second-largest healthcare firm, said first-half profit slumped 75 percent, hurt by legal settlement charges, sending its shares down as much as 25 percent on Thursday morning.
