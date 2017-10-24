Edition:
Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI.L)

SPI.L on London Stock Exchange

301.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
301.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,087,797
52-wk High
385.36
52-wk Low
218.20

Spire rejects 1.2 billion pound Mediclinic offer, shares soar

Britain's Spire Healthcare has rejected a full takeover offer from South African private hospitals operator Mediclinic International , which already owns nearly 30 percent of its stock, sending its shares up 12 percent.

BRIEF-Mediclinic confirms approach to Spire; says considering position

* MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC - ‍ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC​

Mediclinic approaches Spire about takeover - source

LONDON South African private hospitals operator Mediclinic International has approached Spire Healthcare about a deal to take full control of Britain's second-largest healthcare company, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Spire Healthcare appoints Justin Ash as CEO

Britain's second-largest healthcare firm Spire Healthcare Group Plc on Wednesday appointed former Oasis Healthcare CEO Justin Ash as its chief executive officer.

BRIEF-Spire Healthcare names Justin Ash as its new CEO

* ‍SIMON GORDON WILL CONTINUE AS INTERIM CEO UNTIL 30 OCTOBER, AFTER WHICH HE WILL REVERT TO CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER ROLE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Spire Healthcare updates on Ian Paterson settlement agreement

* SPIRE HEALTHCARE - C‍ONFIRM COURT ORDER PUTTING AGREEMENT REGARDING SETTLEMENT OF CLAIMS AGAINST CO RELATING TO ACTIONS OF IAN PATERSON​ INTO EFFECT APPROVED

Spire Healthcare profit slumps, outlook muted; shares plunge

Spire Healthcare Group Plc , Britain's second-largest healthcare firm, said first-half profit slumped 75 percent, hurt by legal settlement charges, sending its shares down as much as 25 percent on Thursday morning.

UPDATE 2-Spire Healthcare profit slumps, outlook muted; shares plunge

Sept 14 Spire Healthcare Group Plc, Britain's second-largest healthcare firm, said first-half profit slumped 75 percent, hurt by legal settlement charges, sending its shares down as much as 25 percent on Thursday morning.

