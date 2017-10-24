Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI.L)

BRIEF-Mediclinic confirms approach to Spire; says considering position * MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC - ‍ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC​

Mediclinic approaches Spire about takeover - source LONDON South African private hospitals operator Mediclinic International has approached Spire Healthcare about a deal to take full control of Britain's second-largest healthcare company, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Spire Healthcare appoints Justin Ash as CEO Britain's second-largest healthcare firm Spire Healthcare Group Plc on Wednesday appointed former Oasis Healthcare CEO Justin Ash as its chief executive officer.

BRIEF-Spire Healthcare names Justin Ash as its new CEO * ‍SIMON GORDON WILL CONTINUE AS INTERIM CEO UNTIL 30 OCTOBER, AFTER WHICH HE WILL REVERT TO CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER ROLE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Spire Healthcare updates on Ian Paterson settlement agreement * SPIRE HEALTHCARE - C‍ONFIRM COURT ORDER PUTTING AGREEMENT REGARDING SETTLEMENT OF CLAIMS AGAINST CO RELATING TO ACTIONS OF IAN PATERSON​ INTO EFFECT APPROVED

Spire Healthcare profit slumps, outlook muted; shares plunge Spire Healthcare Group Plc , Britain's second-largest healthcare firm, said first-half profit slumped 75 percent, hurt by legal settlement charges, sending its shares down as much as 25 percent on Thursday morning.