Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (SPRC.NS)

BRIEF-Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co seeks members' nod to approve transactions with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc * Seeks members' nod to approve transactions with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc, USA

BRIEF-India's Sun Pharma Advanced Research March-qtr loss widens * Net loss in March quarter last year was 95.8 million rupees as per Ind-As; total revenue was 434.9 million rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2q6aPWX Further company coverage: