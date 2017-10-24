Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (SPRC.NS)
SPRC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
356.10INR
11:22am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.10 (+0.31%)
Prev Close
Rs355.00
Open
Rs358.40
Day's High
Rs364.85
Day's Low
Rs354.00
Volume
292,708
Avg. Vol
553,055
52-wk High
Rs431.00
52-wk Low
Rs272.00
Fri, Oct 6 2017
BRIEF-Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co announces top-line results of action study for Baclofen GRS
* Announces top-line results of phase III efficacy study & duration of action study for Baclofen GRS
BRIEF-Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co seeks members' nod to approve transactions with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc
* Seeks members' nod to approve transactions with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc, USA
BRIEF-India's Sun Pharma Advanced Research March-qtr loss widens
* Net loss in March quarter last year was 95.8 million rupees as per Ind-As; total revenue was 434.9 million rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2q6aPWX Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Sun Pharma Advanced Research to consider raising of additional funds
* Says to consider a proposal for raising of additional funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
