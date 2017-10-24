Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L)
SPT.L on London Stock Exchange
92.25GBp
23 Oct 2017
92.25GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
92.25
92.25
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
607,160
607,160
52-wk High
130.25
130.25
52-wk Low
75.75
75.75
Select another date:
Thu, Aug 3 2017
BRIEF-Spirent HY operating profit of $11.3 million
* H1 REVENUE 213.6 MILLION USD VERSUS 213.5 MILLION USD YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Spirent Communications says Bill Thomas will become non-executive chairman
* Bill Thomas will become non-executive chairman of board with effect from 19 may 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Spirent Communications reports Q1 revenue $106.4 mln
* Year has started well with q1 trading ahead of same period last year
Select another date:
- Should you buy these three big movers today?
- Are BAE Systems plc, Standard Life plc & Spirent Communications plc a buy after today's updates?
- Will ARM Holdings plc, Inmarsat plc and Spirent Communications plc ever reverse their share price declines?
- 3 Stocks Set To Beat The FTSE 100: ARM Holdings plc, Talktalk Telecom Group PLC And Spirent Communications Plc
- Do The Latest Results Make Redde PLC, Playtech PLC And Spirent Communications Plc Top Growth Buys?
- Is It Time To Sell ARM Holdings plc, Spirent Communications Plc And Inmarsat Plc?