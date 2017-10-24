Edition:
United Kingdom

Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX.L)

SPX.L on London Stock Exchange

5,645.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

10.00 (+0.18%)
Prev Close
5,635.00
Open
5,510.00
Day's High
5,645.00
Day's Low
5,510.00
Volume
116,621
Avg. Vol
164,349
52-wk High
5,875.00
52-wk Low
4,076.00

Wed, Aug 9 2017

Valve maker Spirax-Sarco's first-half revenue, pretax profit beat estimates

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc on Wednesday reported better-than-expected first-half revenue and adjusted pretax profit, helped by acquisitions, a weak sterling and strength in its operations outside the UK.

Britain's Spirax-Sarco to buy thermal tech firm Chromalox for $415 million

Britain's Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc said it had agreed to buy Pittsburgh-based thermal technology company Chromalox Inc from private equity firm Irving Place Capital for $415 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis.

