Edition:
United Kingdom

Sirius Real Estate Ltd (SREJ.J)

SREJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,084.00ZAc
2:50pm BST
Change (% chg)

-3.00 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
1,087.00
Open
1,086.00
Day's High
1,086.00
Day's Low
1,077.00
Volume
169,345
Avg. Vol
627,694
52-wk High
1,160.00
52-wk Low
750.00

Select another date:

Fri, Jul 28 2017

BRIEF-Sirius Real Estate says private placement to raise about EUR 25 mln

* ANNOUNCE PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 39,888,185 NEW ORDINARY SHARES TO RAISE ABOUT EUR 25 MILLION1 TO ACQUIRE PROPERTY PORTFOLIO

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Sirius Real Estate updates on completion of acquisition of two properties

* Completion of acquisition of two properties for a combined total acquisition cost of eur 24.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Sirius Real Estate completes acquisition of two properties

* Says completion of acquisition of two properties for combined total acquisition cost of EUR 24.5 million

Select another date: