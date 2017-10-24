Sirius Real Estate Ltd (SREJ.J)
SREJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
2:50pm BST
2:50pm BST
Change (% chg)
-3.00 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
1,087.00
Open
1,086.00
Day's High
1,086.00
Day's Low
1,077.00
Volume
169,345
Avg. Vol
627,694
52-wk High
1,160.00
52-wk Low
750.00
Fri, Jul 28 2017
BRIEF-Sirius Real Estate says private placement to raise about EUR 25 mln
* ANNOUNCE PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 39,888,185 NEW ORDINARY SHARES TO RAISE ABOUT EUR 25 MILLION1 TO ACQUIRE PROPERTY PORTFOLIO
BRIEF-Sirius Real Estate updates on completion of acquisition of two properties
* Completion of acquisition of two properties for a combined total acquisition cost of eur 24.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Sirius Real Estate completes acquisition of two properties
* Says completion of acquisition of two properties for combined total acquisition cost of EUR 24.5 million
