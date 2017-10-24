Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (SRES.NS)

UPDATE 1-Brazil court suspends auction of Shree Renuka sugar mill -BNDES SAO PAULO, Sept 4 A Brazilian court has suspended the judicial auction of a sugar mill owned by India's Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd scheduled for Monday, after a request from state bank BNDES, the bank said in a statement.

Brazil court suspends auction of Shree Renuka sugar mill -source SAO PAULO, Sept 4 A Brazilian court has suspended the judicial auction of a sugar mill owned by India's Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd scheduled for Monday, after a request from state bank BNDES, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters on Monday.

Brazil's Raízen interested in ethanol mill owned by India's Shree Renuka -sources SAO PAULO, Aug 24 Brazil's Raízen Energia SA is interested in bidding for an ethanol mill owned by the Brazilian subsidiary of India's sugar producer Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd , which will be auctioned in early September, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

BRIEF-Shree Renuka Sugars board approves terms of proposed debt restructuring package * Says board approverd terms of proposed debt restructuring package to be submitted to joint lenders forum Source text - http://bit.ly/2u4BFMs Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Shree Renuka Sugars to consider raising funds in one or more tranches * Says to consider fund raising, in one or more tranches Source text - http://bit.ly/2vADUsM Further company coverage: