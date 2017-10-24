Serco Group PLC (SRP.L)

Edition:
Serco Group PLC

Fri, Oct 20 2017

BRIEF-Serco says COO Ed Casey leaving to take up U.S. role

* ‍ed casey, chief operating officer, wishes to return to us and has accepted a role with another company​

BRIEF-Serco awarded contract to manage Texas department of transportation traffic management center

* Serco awarded new contract to manage the Texas department of transportation traffic management center

Serco first-half results on track, pipeline gives room for optimism

EDINBURGH British outsourcing group Serco said a better-than-expected outlook for its bid pipeline kept it on track to meet profit and revenue guidance this year despite several of its markets turning markedly more unpredictable.

BRIEF-Serco group H1 results in line with guidance, on track for full year

* Reported revenue was broadly flat at £1.51 billion, comprising a 7.6% organic decline, also as anticipate

BRIEF-Serco appoints Blackrock for a 1.5 bln stg liability driven investing portfolio

* Trustees of Serco pension scheme have appointed Blackrock to manage its liability driven investing (LDI) portfolio

UK's Serco cautions markets more unpredictable

LONDON British outsourcing group Serco , restructuring after a string of profit warnings, cautioned on Friday that the environment in its markets had become more unpredictable, as it reported flat revenue and lower profit in its first half.

BRIEF-Serco sees first-half revenue of 1.5 bln stg, says order intake strong

* For first half, we expect to report revenue of approximately £1.5bn and underlying trading profit of around £35m

Serco Group wins $2 billion Australian contract

Serco Group Plc has won a contract worth about A$2.6 billion ($1.98 billion) to operate what will be Australia's largest correctional facility, the British outsourcing company said on Tuesday.

