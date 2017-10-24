SSE PLC (SSE.L)
SSE.L on London Stock Exchange
1,397.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
1,397.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
11.00 (+0.79%)
11.00 (+0.79%)
Prev Close
1,386.00
1,386.00
Open
1,388.00
1,388.00
Day's High
1,401.00
1,401.00
Day's Low
1,384.00
1,384.00
Volume
1,947,902
1,947,902
Avg. Vol
3,834,308
3,834,308
52-wk High
1,611.00
1,611.00
52-wk Low
1,341.00
1,341.00
Select another date:
Tue, Sep 26 2017
BRIEF-Norsk Hydro wins regulatory approval of Sapa takeover
* Competition authorities have approved the acquisition of Sapa
UPDATE 2-Norway's Hydro in $3.2 bln deal for aluminium firm Sapa
* Orkla continues drive towards pure-play consumer goods maker
Select another date:
- These 3 top yielders destroy today's low interest rates
- Why now is the perfect time to buy these 3 super income stocks
- Are Tesco plc, Royal Dutch Shell plc and SSE plc the Footsie's worst growth stocks?
- Are income picks Unilever plc, SSE plc and easyJet plc still a buy after today's updates?
- 5 dividend stocks I'd buy now
- Should you be buying ARM Holdings plc, SSE plc and Pearson plc today?