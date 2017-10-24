Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L)
767.70GBp
23 Oct 2017
-4.40 (-0.57%)
772.10
767.60
770.80
762.00
4,479,230
6,685,085
860.00
609.60
Fri, Oct 13 2017
Fitch Affirms Standard Chartered Bank (China) at 'A'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on the Shanghai-based Standard Chartered Bank (China) Limited (SCBC) at 'A' with a Stable Outlook. The bank's Short-Term IDR is affirmed at 'F1' and the Support Rating at '1'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The rating action follows the affirmation of ratings on SCBC's parent, UK-based Standard Cha
Standard Chartered chairman urges U.S. to preserve bank resolution regime
WASHINGTON The chairman of British bank Standard Chartered [STANB.UL] called on U.S. policymakers to preserve a key post-crisis power that allows bank regulators to wind down a failing lender, even as the Trump administration looks to slash red tape across the financial sector.
Regulators probe Standard Chartered over 1.4 billion dollar transfer: source
LONDON Financial watchdogs in Europe and Asia are investigating Standard Chartered Plc over the transfer of 1.4 billion dollars of private bank client assets from Guernsey to Singapore ahead of new tax transparency rules, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Regulators probe Standard Chartered over 1.4 bln dollar transfer - source
LONDON, Oct 5 Financial watchdogs in Europe and Asia are investigating Standard Chartered Plc over the transfer of 1.4 billion dollars of private bank client assets from Guernsey to Singapore ahead of new tax transparency rules, according to a source familiar with the matter.
MOVES-Standard Chartered names Demir Avigdor managing director
Sept 19 Standard Chartered Private Bank, the private banking unit of Standard Chartered Plc, named Demir Avigdor managing director and market head of Africa and Europe, effective Oct. 30.
StanChart to meet Britain's financial watchdog over Indonesia probe
LONDON Standard Chartered will meet Britain's Financial Conduct Authority this week over allegations of corruption at an Indonesian power plant company majority-owned by its private equity arm, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
MOVES- MUFG, Maven Capital, Standard Chartered
Aug 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
