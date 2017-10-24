Stantec Inc (STN.TO)
STN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
35.69CAD
23 Oct 2017
35.69CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.38 (-1.05%)
$-0.38 (-1.05%)
Prev Close
$36.07
$36.07
Open
$35.91
$35.91
Day's High
$35.97
$35.97
Day's Low
$35.68
$35.68
Volume
128,613
128,613
Avg. Vol
153,920
153,920
52-wk High
$36.85
$36.85
52-wk Low
$28.74
$28.74
Select another date:
Wed, Aug 9 2017
BRIEF-Stantec Inc Q2 earnings per share C$0.85
* Stantec reports second quarter 2017 results with overall 4.5% organic gross revenue growth
BRIEF-Stantec names Gord Johnston as new president and CEO
* Stantec announces the appointment of new president and CEO, Gord Johnston
BRIEF-Stantec posts Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.40
* Stantec reports good Q1 17 operating results and innovyze sale impact on earnings
BRIEF-Stantec posts Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.40
* Stantec reports good q1 17 operating results and innovyze sale impact on earnings
Select another date: