Subros Ltd (SUBR.NS)
256.65INR
Rs-6.20 (-2.36%)
Prev Close
Rs262.85
Open
Rs262.00
Day's High
Rs266.50
Day's Low
Rs254.55
Volume
58,236
Avg. Vol
40,708
52-wk High
Rs276.80
52-wk Low
Rs132.00
BRIEF-Subros gets shareholders' nod to increase authorised share capital to 250 mln rupees
* Gets shareholders' nod to increase authorised share capital to 250 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Subros posts June-qtr profit
* Loss after tax in June quarter last year was 13.9 million rupees; total revenue was 3.67 billion rupees
BRIEF-India's Subros March-qtr profit down about 8 pct
* March quarter total income from operations 4.15 billion rupees
