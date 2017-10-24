Edition:
United Kingdom

Subros Ltd (SUBR.NS)

SUBR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

256.65INR
11:20am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.20 (-2.36%)
Prev Close
Rs262.85
Open
Rs262.00
Day's High
Rs266.50
Day's Low
Rs254.55
Volume
58,236
Avg. Vol
40,708
52-wk High
Rs276.80
52-wk Low
Rs132.00

Select another date:

Wed, Sep 20 2017

BRIEF-Subros gets shareholders' nod to increase authorised share capital to 250 mln rupees

* Gets shareholders' nod to increase authorised share capital to 250 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BRIEF-India's Subros posts June-qtr profit

* Loss after tax in June quarter last year was 13.9 million rupees; total revenue was 3.67 billion rupees

BRIEF-India's Subros March-qtr profit down about 8 pct

* March quarter total income from operations 4.15 billion rupees

Select another date: