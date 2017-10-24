Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (SUN.BO)
534.45INR
11:25am BST
Rs-5.80 (-1.07%)
Rs540.25
Rs541.00
Rs541.00
Rs533.70
103,300
471,361
Rs758.50
Rs433.15
Thu, Oct 12 2017
BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries says unit raises shareholding in Ranbaxy Malaysia Sdn Bhd
* Unit agreed to increase shareholding in Ranbaxy Malaysia Sdn Bhd via purchase of 666,985 shares of Ranbaxy Malaysia Source text - http://bit.ly/2g5YoTO Further company coverage:
Indian shares inch up; Sun Pharma rises
* Sun Pharma among top gainers after FDA ends inspection at plant
BRIEF-Sun Pharma Industries says U.S. FDA inspection closed at co's Dadra facility
* Says U.S. FDA inspection at co's Dadra facility is closed Source text - http://bit.ly/2y97tpz Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gets shareholders' nod for re-appointing Dilip Shangvhi as MD
* Gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Dilip Shangvhi as MD Source text: http://bit.ly/2hsHpyV Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries says unit gets U.S. FDA nod for new label for odomzo (sonidegib)
* Says one of co's units received approval from U.S. FDA for new label for odomzo (sonidegib) Source text - http://bit.ly/2f8WIsa Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Dilip S. Shanghvi as MD
* Seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of dilip s. Shanghvi as managing director
UPDATE 2-India's Sun Pharma reports Q1 loss as generics business suffers
* Expects profit margin to improve in second-half of 2018 (Adds Managing Director comments from conference call)
BRIEF-Sun Pharma says co on track to achieve $300 mln synergies from Ranbaxy deal
* MD Dilip Shanghvi says on track to achieve $300 million synergies from Ranbaxy deal
BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries posts June-qtr consol loss
* June quarter consol net loss 4.25 billion rupees versus profit 20.34 billion rupees last year
Indian shrs fall for 3rd day; US-N.Korea tensions spook investors
Aug 9 Indian shares fell for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, dragged down by financial and healthcare stocks, as escalating tensions on the Korean peninsula hit regional markets.