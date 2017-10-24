Edition:
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (SUN.NS)

SUN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

534.55INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.85 (-1.08%)
Prev Close
Rs540.40
Open
Rs537.50
Day's High
Rs539.00
Day's Low
Rs533.50
Volume
1,940,555
Avg. Vol
4,753,353
52-wk High
Rs759.00
52-wk Low
Rs432.70

Thu, Oct 12 2017

BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries says unit raises shareholding in Ranbaxy Malaysia Sdn Bhd

* Unit agreed to increase shareholding in Ranbaxy Malaysia Sdn Bhd via purchase of 666,985 shares of Ranbaxy Malaysia Source text - http://bit.ly/2g5YoTO Further company coverage:

Indian shares inch up; Sun Pharma rises

* Sun Pharma among top gainers after FDA ends inspection at plant

BRIEF-Sun Pharma Industries says U.S. FDA inspection closed at co's Dadra facility‍​

* Says U.S. FDA inspection at co's Dadra facility‍​ is closed Source text - http://bit.ly/2y97tpz Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gets shareholders' nod for re-appointing Dilip Shangvhi as MD

* Gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Dilip Shangvhi as MD Source text: http://bit.ly/2hsHpyV Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries says unit gets U.S. FDA nod for new label for odomzo (sonidegib)

* Says one of co's units received approval from U.S. FDA for new label for odomzo (sonidegib) Source text - http://bit.ly/2f8WIsa Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Dilip S. Shanghvi as MD

* Seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of dilip s. Shanghvi as managing director

UPDATE 2-India's Sun Pharma reports Q1 loss as generics business suffers

* Expects profit margin to improve in second-half of 2018 (Adds Managing Director comments from conference call)

BRIEF-Sun Pharma says co on track to achieve $300 mln synergies from Ranbaxy deal

* MD Dilip Shanghvi says on track to achieve $300 million synergies from Ranbaxy deal

BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries posts June-qtr consol loss

* June quarter consol net loss 4.25 billion rupees versus profit 20.34 billion rupees last year

Indian shrs fall for 3rd day; US-N.Korea tensions spook investors

Aug 9 Indian shares fell for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, dragged down by financial and healthcare stocks, as escalating tensions on the Korean peninsula hit regional markets.

