Sunteck Realty Ltd (SUNT.NS)

SUNT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

363.50INR
11:12am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-16.40 (-4.32%)
Prev Close
Rs379.90
Open
Rs373.10
Day's High
Rs374.90
Day's Low
Rs356.00
Volume
1,554,365
Avg. Vol
359,195
52-wk High
Rs388.95
52-wk Low
Rs87.30

Thu, Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-India's Sunteck Realty June-qtr consol PAT falls

* June quarter consol profit after tax 398.3 million rupees versus profit 681.7 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Sunteck Realty gets members' nod for sub-division of equity shares

* Gets members' nod for sub-division of equity shares of company

BRIEF-Sunteck Realty says board approves sub-division of shares in the ratio of 1:2

* Says board approves sub-division of equity shares in the ratio of 1:2

BRIEF-India's Sunteck Realty March-qtr profit surges

* March quarter profit after tax 289.7 million rupees versus profit37 million rupees year ago

