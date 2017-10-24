Edition:
United Kingdom

Suven Life Sciences Ltd (SUVP.NS)

SUVP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

218.40INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs5.35 (+2.51%)
Prev Close
Rs213.05
Open
Rs213.90
Day's High
Rs228.00
Day's Low
Rs210.60
Volume
1,526,583
Avg. Vol
392,867
52-wk High
Rs230.40
52-wk Low
Rs149.00

Select another date:

Wed, Oct 18 2017

BRIEF-India's Suven Life Sciences gets product patent in Singapore

* Gets product patent from Singapore related to new chemical entities for treating disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases Source text - http://bit.ly/2ghXZxC Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Suven Life Sciences gets product patent in New Zealand​

* Product patent corresponds to New Chemical Entities (NCEs) for treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases‍​‍​

BRIEF-Suven Life Sciences secures product patents in India, Japan

* Says Suven Life Sciences secures product patents in India and Japan

BRIEF-Suven Life Sciences gets product patent in Japan​

* Patent for new chemical entities for the treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases

BRIEF-Suven Life Sciences secures process patents in Europe, Japan and New Zealand

* Patents for new chemical entities for treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vKB7xV) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Suven Life Sciences June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter net profit 295.7 million rupees versus 325.8 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Suven Life Sciences secures product patent in Australia

* Says Suven Life Sciences secures a product patent in Australia

BRIEF-Suven Life Sciences secures product patent in Australia and the U.S.

* Suven Life Sciences secures a product patent in Australia and USA

Select another date: