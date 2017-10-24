Suzano Papel e Celulose SA (SUZB5.SA)
20.47BRL
23 Oct 2017
R$ 0.43 (+2.15%)
R$ 20.04
R$ 20.20
R$ 20.80
R$ 19.76
3,517,000
3,830,386
R$ 21.19
R$ 10.12
Tue, Aug 1 2017
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stock market up as Itaú, Suzano shares jump
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Aug 1 Brazilian stocks rose on Tuesday as a batch of corporate announcements lifted shares including lender Itaú Unibanco SA and wood pulp producer Suzano Papel e Celulose SA. Suzano was the biggest gainer on Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index after its board approved a proposal to list shares on the Novo Mercado segment of the São Paulo Stock Exchange, which carries stricter corporate governance standards. Analysts at Banco BTG Pact
Brazil's Suzano to merge different shares into single stock class
SAO PAULO, July 31 Brazil's Suzano Papel e Celulose SA plans to merge its different share classes into a single class of stock, the company said in a securities filing on Monday.
Brazil's Suzano sees pulp prices up, debt metrics falling: CEO
SAO PAULO Brazilian wood pulp and paper producer Suzano Papel e Celulose SA expects global pulp prices to rise in the second quarter, Chief Executive Walter Schalka told analysts on a Thursday conference call.
Brazil's Suzano sees pulp prices up, debt metrics falling -CEO
SAO PAULO, May 4 Brazilian wood pulp and paper producer Suzano Papel e Celulose SA expects global pulp prices to rise in the second quarter, Chief Executive Walter Schalka told analysts on a Thursday conference call.